8 killed as violence fractures Nicaragua ceasefire
At least eight people have been killed in Nicaragua after violent clashes between authorities and demonstrators resumed just hours after peace talks. Outrage at President Daniel Ortega’s decision to slash pensions has sparked vicious confrontations between police and protesters since April. Despite an agreement earlier this week to discuss reforms, gunshots were heard in the capital, Managua on Saturday. Reuters reports that eight people, including a family, were killed in a shootout and fire in the city.