4.7 earthquake strikes center of Japan

Japan has been struck by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, according to country’s meteorological agency. The mid-sized quake struck near the city of Numata at around 3:15pm local time. Data from the US Geological Survey reveals a shallow epicenter, with cities in the Gunma, Ibaraki, Saitama, and Chiba prefectures likely to have felt the tremors. There are currently no reports of any injuries. The news comes after another earthquake was recorded 39 kilometers off the coast of Japan. The 4.0 magnitude quake struck south-east of Kamaishi.