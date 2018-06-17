S. Korea & US may announce suspension of war games soon – reports

The South Korean and US militaries are expected to announce the results of discussions over the halt of joint military drills this week, according to Yonhap, citing a government source. The defense ministries have been holding consultations on the issue after US President Donald Trump announced the plan to stop war games following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The source added that the suspension could be backtracked if Pyongyang fails to pursue its denuclearization commitment.



