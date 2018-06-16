At least 7 injured after taxi hits pedestrians in Moscow near popular fan site

The driver of a licensed cab has been arrested after driving his vehicle into a crowded sidewalk in the heart of Moscow. According to the Moscow traffic authority, the driver hit a road sign, and lost control of the car, before hitting passers-by in Ilyinka street near the Kremlin, where international fans have been congregating for the duration of the World Cup. Local media reported that seven or eight people were hurt, but photos of the car showed little damage and did not suggest high-speed impact. Anarbek uulu Chyngiz, the driver at fault, identified by his Kyrgyzstan-issued driving license, has told the police that the entire event was an accident.