Arab coalition forces enter airport in port city of Hodeidah – Yemen military media

Arab coalition forces have entered the airport of Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, the media office of the Yemeni military allied with the Saudi-led coalition confirmed on Twitter. “Army forces backed by the resistance and the Arab alliance freed Hodeidah international airport from the grip of coalition of the Houthi militia,” the statement said. Earlier this week, the Saudi-led alliance and forces loyal to exiled Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi launched an assault on Hodeidah, one of the remaining humanitarian lifelines in the war-torn country. The Hadi government, partially based in Aden, says the operation was a last-ditch effort to “restore legitimacy to the entire national territory.” A number of humanitarian groups have recently urged all parties of the conflict to spare civilians in the battle for the Red Sea city, saying that military operations will put millions of lives at risk.