Czech govt could be formed 8 months after election as Social Democrats agree to join coalition

The Czech center-left Social Democrats voted in a party referendum to join a coalition with the centrist ANO group, party leader Jan Hamacek said on Friday. The result is seen as a step towards ending more than eight months of stalemate after an election. The parties can join forces to form a government, Reuters said. However, the new coalition will also need support from the Communist Party in parliament to win a vote of confidence that every new cabinet must call after it is appointed. The Communists have said they will support the coalition if it meets a number of policy conditions.