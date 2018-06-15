Italy, France call for EU to set up migrant centers in home countries

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday called for the European Union to set up centers to process migrant asylum claims in their home countries, and the proposal was backed by French President Emmanuel Macron, AFP reported. “We should create European centers in the countries of departure,” Conte said at a joint press conference with Macron in Paris. The PM was referring to African nations that have seen an exodus towards Europe in recent years. Italy will also present its own proposal to overhaul EU asylum and immigration policy during the second half of the year, Reuters quoted Conte as saying on Friday. The statements came after the Italian and French leaders had traded harsh words earlier in the week over Italian immigration policy. However, Conte said Friday the two had “fully clarified” their views and were in “perfect agreement.”