Putin, Netanyahu discuss security on Syrian-Israeli border in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed in the phone call on Friday the situation in Syria and joint steps to ensure security on the Syrian-Israeli border, according to the Kremlin press service. The situation in Syria was discussed “in the context of joint efforts on ensuring security in the area of the Syrian-Israeli border," the statement said. They “expressed readiness to bolster coordination on Syria, including the issues of countering international terrorism.” The leaders of Russia and Israel also agreed during the conversation to hold contacts at various levels, TASS reported.