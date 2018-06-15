Finland knife attack: Moroccan asylum seeker given life in prison

A Finnish court sentenced Abderrahman Bouanane, a failed Moroccan asylum seeker, to life in prison on Friday for stabbing two women to death and wounding eight other people last year, Reuters reports. The knife rampage, in the market square in the city of Turku last August, was the Nordic country’s first terrorist attack. Police stopped the attacks by shooting Bouanane, who was 22 at the time, in the leg. “District Court of Varsinais-Suomi has today sentenced Mr. Abderrahman Bouanane to life imprisonment for two murders with terrorist intent and eight attempted murders with terrorist intent,” the court said in a statement. Bouanane, who has admitted the attacks, described himself as a soldier for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), but the militant group did not take responsibility for the attack.