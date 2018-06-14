Russia & Saudi Arabia agree to boost cooperation in oil & gas sector

Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expand cooperation with one another in the oil and gas sector, Russia's energy ministry said. following a meeting between Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak and his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Moscow. The two nations are working towards a bilateral agreement and are aiming to strengthen oil and gas sales, sharing collective responsibility for a stable market. They have also stated that they are open to inviting new members to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and expanding cooperation with partners. Russia is the world's biggest oil producer, while Saudi Arabia is the biggest exporter of crude.