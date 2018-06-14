Saudi Arabia claims Yemen missile intercepted, Iran-backed rebels say they hit air base

Saudi air defenses on Thursday intercepted a ballistic missile fired from rebel-held territory in neighboring Yemen, Saudi Press Agency said. The missile was intercepted over Khamis Mushait in the kingdom’s south, according to the military. No casualties were reported. The Iran-backed rebels claimed in a statement that the missile hit a Saudi air base, AFP said. Yemeni pro-government forces are locked in heavy fighting with rebels as they engage in a Saudi and UAE-backed offensive to retake the port city and key aid hub of Hodeida.