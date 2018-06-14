Georgia’s ruling party names Finance Minister Bakhtadze as PM candidate

Georgia’s ruling party on Thursday named acting Finance Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze as a candidate to become the next prime minister, Reuters reported, citing the parliamentary speaker. Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili resigned on Wednesday amid a disagreement with the leader of his ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is the richest man in the ex-Soviet republic. Bakhtadze, 36, has served as Finance Minister since November 2017 and was the head of Georgian Railways since March 2013. A Cabinet list needs to be submitted to the president within seven days.