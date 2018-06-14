HomeNewsline

Putin receives written message from Kim Jong-un

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met with President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly (legislature) of North Korea Kim Yong-nam. The parliament’s head gave Putin a personal written message from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Putin confirmed that he invited the North Korean leader to visit Russia. According to the president, it could be a separate meeting or a meeting timed to coincide with the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September. Moscow welcomed a recent meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, Putin said.

