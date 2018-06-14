Putin invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia in September

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could visit Russia to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. However, a separate visit could also be organized, the president said at a meeting with Kim Yong-nam, the head of the Presidium of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly in Moscow on Thursday. Russia intends to promote a resolution of the North Korea situation using peaceful means, Putin said. He added that Moscow welcomes the recent meeting of North Korean and US leaders.