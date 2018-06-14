Jordan’s king approves new govt led by ex-World Bank economist al-Razzaz

Jordan’s King Abdullah issued a decree on Thursday forming a new government led by a former World Bank economist. The king appointed Omar al-Razzaz, a Harvard-educated economist outside the ranks of the traditional political elite, last week to replace Hani Mulki, who was dismissed to defuse public anger that led to some of the largest protests in years. Thousands took to the streets in Amman and in provincial towns against a series of IMF-driven tax rises since the start of the year. Razzaz’s 28-member cabinet is dominated by a mix of conservative politicians and Western-leaning techocrats who held sway in previous administrations, including seven women, Reuters reports. The government was mandated to review a disputed tax system.