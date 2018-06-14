Putin to meet Saudi crown prince, energy ministers on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih on Thursday, according to the Kremlin schedule. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously said that the two delegations would discuss an agreement on cutting global oil production, which Saudi Arabia and Russia are leading. They did not plan to discuss an exit from the deal. Crown Prince Mohammad is one of world leaders visiting Russia for the soccer World Cup. The Saudi and Russian soccer teams are due to play in the first game of the tournament on Thursday.