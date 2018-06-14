Pyongyang, Seoul hold military talks for 1st time in decade amid US plan to stop drills

North and South Korea held military talks for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday. Two-star generals from both sides met just two days after US President Donald Trump floated his plan to halt joint exercises with Seoul. The talks were held in the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone. They followed an inter-Korean summit in April, at which leaders of the two Koreas had agreed to defuse tensions and cease “all hostile acts.” Trump said he would stop “expensive, provocative” war games with the South, following his historic summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.