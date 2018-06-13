Qatar extends $500mn aid package to Jordan – report

Qatar has extended a $500-million aid package to Jordan, an official source in Amman said on Wednesday. The package includes investments, project finance and job opportunities for Jordanians, Reuters reported. Qatar’s Gulf neighbors Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates – with which it is embroiled in a diplomatic row – two days ago pledged $2.5 billion to help Jordan. The kingdom’s economy has been hit by regional turmoil. IMF-driven austerity measures triggered a wave of protests over price hikes and subsidy cuts this month, which brought down the government. The Qatari package includes opening 10,000 jobs for Jordanians in the wealthy Gulf state, alongside project finance and job-generating investments in the kingdom, according to the source.