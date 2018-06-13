Georgian PM Kvirikashvili resigns amid ‘disagreement’ with leader of his ruling party

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili resigned on Wednesday following a disagreement with the leader of his ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili. “We’ve had some disagreements with the leader of the ruling party,” Kvirikashvili said in a televised statement. “I think this is the moment now when the leader of the party should be given an opportunity to form a new cabinet.” Kvirikashvili, 50, has been prime minister since 2015. The ruling party, Georgian Dream, is expected to submit a new cabinet list to Georgia’s president. Ivanishvili, 62, a former prime minister and the richest man in the ex-Soviet republic, made a political comeback in May, returning as chairman of Georgian Dream amid tensions among party members over a range of issues, Reuters reports.