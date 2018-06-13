HomeNewsline

Russia, Iran, Turkey to discuss Syrian constitutional committee – UN’s envoy

Senior officials from Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Geneva on June 18-19 for consultations with the United Nations about setting up a constitutional committee for Syria, UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Wednesday. The envoy will invite other countries for relevant discussions in due course, according to the statement. De Mistura is tasked with selecting the members of the committee. It is expected to rewrite the Syrian constitution, paving the way for new elections as part of a post-war political reform, Reuters reports.

