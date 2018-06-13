Power supply restored in Crimea after blackout

Power supply has been restored in Crimea after the peninsula suffered a power blackout following an incident at a power station, Russia’s state-controlled power grid company Rosseti said on Wednesday. The statement came after the peninsula suffered a power blackout following an incident at a power station. The problem was caused by an automatic shutdown after a surge of electricity at the ‘Taman’ switching substation in southern Russia, according to the ministry. A power blackout was registered in parts of Simferopol and Sevastopol, and there were also problems with cellular communications. Local officials confirmed earlier reports that the accident at the ‘Taman’ substation in Krasnodar Region had caused the blackout.