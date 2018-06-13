France ‘aware of migration burden on Italy,’ leaders to discuss crisis

France’s Foreign Ministry has said Paris is “fully aware of the burden that the migration pressure is placing on Italy and the efforts that this country is making.” The two nations will discuss solutions to the crisis when their leaders meet on Friday in Paris, the ministry said on Wednesday. It is essential to quickly reach an agreement on the reform of the European asylum system, strengthen joint actions for countries of origin and transit, and to reinforce the protection of Europe’s external borders, according to ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll. Italy’s Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said on Wednesday that France had compromised relations with Rome because of its “unjustifiable” condemnation of Italy’s decision to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships. The Italian minister summoned France’s envoy in Rome after French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Italy had acted with “cynicism and irresponsibility” in blocking the ports.