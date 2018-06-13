Turkish military says Tehran backs potential operation in Qandil, Iraq

Iran has voiced support for a potential Turkish operation against Kurdish militants just over its border in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli has said. Ankara has ramped up airstrikes in northern Iraq, targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) bases in Qandil, close to the Iraq-Iran border, where high-ranking members of the militant group are thought to be located, Reuters reported. The government has also said Turkish troops have deployed roughly 30km inside northern Iraq, not far from Qandil. “Our offer to Iran was to carry out the operation together. Iran, in its remarks at least, has voiced very important support,” Canikli was quoted by Anadolu as saying. Canikli said Ankara was also in full agreement with Baghdad on a potential operation into Qandil.