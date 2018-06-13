Police raid homes across Germany in human trafficking probe
Hundreds of federal police officers raided homes across Germany on Wednesday in connection with human trafficking networks. The raids are focusing on traffickers bringing people from Pakistan and India by arranging sham marriages for them in Germany, according to a dpa news report. Such marriages allow illegal migrants to stay in Germany for long periods of time. The raids started early Wednesday and homes in the eastern cities of Leipzig, Eilenburg and Hettstedt and other towns were searched, prosecutors said.