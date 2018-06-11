HomeNewsline

Trump says will know ‘soon’ if real deal with Kim possible

Meetings between US and North Korean diplomats ahead of the planned summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are “going well and quickly,” the US leader tweeted from Singapore, but “in the end, that doesn’t matter,” he added. “We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!” Earlier, Trump told reporters that he will know right away if a deal with Kim will be possible. “That’s what I do,” the US president said.

