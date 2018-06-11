Trump says will know ‘soon’ if real deal with Kim possible

Meetings between US and North Korean diplomats ahead of the planned summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are “going well and quickly,” the US leader tweeted from Singapore, but “in the end, that doesn’t matter,” he added. “We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!” Earlier, Trump told reporters that he will know right away if a deal with Kim will be possible. “That’s what I do,” the US president said.