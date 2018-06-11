Erdogan vows to ‘drain terrorist swamp’ after strikes in Iraq's Qandil Mountains
Turkey has destroyed 14 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq's Qandil Mountains. The region is considered to be the headquarters of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara. Some 20 Turkish jets were involved in the attack on Monday. Speaking at a rally in the central Turkish city of Nigde, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to “drain the biggest of the swamps” in reference to the region, which he said was a “source of terrorism” affecting Turkey, according to Daily Sabah.