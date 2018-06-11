Farmers block oil refineries and depots across France

French farmers began a blockade of at least 14 oil refineries and depots belonging to energy company Total on Sunday evening. The demonstrators positioned their tractors and straw bales at the sites to protest against what they see as unfair standards in the importation of palm oil for use in fuel. President of the National Federation of Agricultural Holders' Unions Christiane Lambert insisted that the imports can undermine French agriculture, according to local media. The blockage was described as “illegal” by French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert. He said that the government is not going to backtrack on its decision to allow Total to use imported palm oil, and warned that the protest could not lead to any “adequate solutions.”