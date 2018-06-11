Trump is ‘well prepared’ for summit with Kim – US secretary of state

US President Donald Trump is “well prepared for tomorrow's engagement with [North Korean] Chairman Kim [Jong-un],” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in Singapore on Monday. Pompeo also said that Washington’s stance “remains clear and unchanged,” with reference to the US president’s previously stated position that he wants full denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. The historic summit between the leaders of the US and North Korea will take place on June 12 in Singapore, where preparations for the much-anticipated meeting are in full swing.