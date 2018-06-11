Foxconn investigates alleged poor labor conditions at Amazon-linked factory in China

The US-based watchdog group China Labor Watch has filed a damning report on working conditions at Hengyang Foxconn factory, which predominantly manufactures products for Amazon. The group’s investigation, published on Sunday, showed that “dispatch” workers at the factory are underpaid for overtime hours and get unpaid sick leave, among other violations. Responding to Reuters’ request for comment, the electronics giant said that “a full investigation” is being carried out, and pledged to take “immediate actions” if violations are confirmed.