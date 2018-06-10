Mogherini affirms the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine

“We believe the only realistic solution for the conflict in the Middle East is a two-state solution,” top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini said on Sunday during a visit to Jordan. The EU wishes to see Jerusalem as the capital “both of the State of Israel and the State of Palestine,” she clarified. Earlier Mogherini canceled a trip to Jerusalem, where she was invited to speak at an event organized by a Jewish lobbying group. She reiterated the EU’s stance on Jerusalem after President Trump’s controversial decision to move the American embassy there, and amidst deadly protests in Gaza, with over 100 Palestinian fatalities.