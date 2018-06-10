Fire breaks out at BMW car factory in southern Germany

A blaze engulfed a BMW automobile plant on Sunday in the German town of Landshut, located about 70 kilometers north of the Bavarian capital Munich. Three workers suffered minor injuries in the incident, Der Spiegel reports. A metal caster caught fire during maintenance works in one of the factory’s workshops for reasons that remain unknown, the plant’s spokesman told the German media outlet. Local rail services were briefly suspended as a result of thick smoke caused by the fire.