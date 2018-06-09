Putin demands release of Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine in phone call with Poroshenko

President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko demanded the immediate release of Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine, the Kremlin press service said Saturday. “Particular attention was paid to humanitarian issues, including the exchange of detainees,” according to the statement. “Putin emphasized the need to immediately release Russian journalists arrested in Ukraine,” the Kremlin said. It added that “an agreement was made” that both countries’ Russian and Ukrainian human rights ombudspersons would visit Russian citizens who remain in custody in Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens detained in Russia.