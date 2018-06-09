Greek govt submits draft bill on reforms to parliament to unlock last bailout loans

The Greek government submitted a draft bill to parliament late on Friday outlining reforms in the energy, pension and labor sectors as the government races to secure the last loans from its international bailout program, Reuters said. Athens is keen to pass a final review by its creditors ahead of a Eurogroup meeting on June 21. The country is hoping for progress on a deal on further debt relief to be implemented after the current bailout program expires in August. If Athens gets the green light from the review and Eurogroup, it will receive about €12 billion ($14 billion) of new loans. The current loan program, its third since 2010, is worth up to €86 billion. So far, Athens has received €46 billion in aid.