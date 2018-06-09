Iraqi police say man admits to rape, murder of 14yo German girl

Iraqi police said on Saturday that a 20-year-old Iraqi man had admitted to the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl in Germany, Reuters reported. The Jewish teenager from Mainz near Frankfurt was found dead on Wednesday in a wooded area in Wiesbaden, near a refugee center where the alleged attacker had lived, according to German police. An autopsy showed she had been the victim of a sexual and violent attack. There was no evidence her religion had been a factor. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Friday Kurdish security forces had taken the suspect, identified by German authorities as Ali Bashar, into custody on Friday. “The officers were able to identify the location of the accused murderer and arrest him,” local police chief Tariq Ahmed told Rudaw television. German newspaper Wiesbadener Kurier reported that Bashar was expected to be extradited to Germany on Saturday.