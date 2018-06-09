Russia’s Pacific Fleet task force on unofficial visit in Philippines

A Pacific Fleet task force on Saturday arrived in the capital of the Philippines on an unofficial visit, Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd Class Nikolay Voskresensky said. “A task force of the Pacific Fleet consisting of large anti-submarine ships ‘Admiral Tributs’ and ‘Admiral Vinogradov,’ and a mid-size sea tanker ‘Pechenga’ arrived in Manila on an unofficial visit,” he said. The task force commander, Captain 1st Class Oleg Korolyov, will hold a meeting with representatives of the command of the Philippines Navy. The Philippines servicemen will be able to visit the Russian vessels, TASS reported. The Russian ships’ visit will last until June 14.