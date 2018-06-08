1 US soldier killed, 4 wounded in Somalia ambush - reports

One US Special Forces operative was killed and four others were wounded in fighting against the Islamist group Al-Shabaab in southern Somalia, unnamed Pentagon officials said. The US troops and Somali government soldiers came under small arms and mortar fire near the port of Kismayo on Friday. This is the first US combat death in Africa since the October 2017 ambush in Niger, at the hands of militants allied with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL).