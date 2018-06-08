Hungary to begin revision of constitution in September – PM Orban

Hungary’s government will begin a major revision of the country’s constitution in the autumn that could take 12-18 months, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday. He said “discussion” about changes to the 2011 constitution would start in September, Reuters reports. Orban’s ruling Fidesz party holds 133 of 199 seats in parliament which ensures the necessary two-third majority to change any laws. “In the autumn we would like to launch a 1-1.5 year long constitution revision where we will look at what has worked and what could have worked… and find potential gaps which we need to fill in with new constitutional text,” Orban told state radio.