No Turkish troops, allied Syrian fighters to deploy inside Manbij – local council

No Turkish troops or allied Syrian fighters will deploy inside the strategic Syrian town of Manbij following a Turkish-US deal, the head of the local military council said Thursday. The agreement is expected to see the local US-backed Kurdish militia pull out of the area. The comments were made by the head of the Manbij Military Council, Mohammed Abu Adel. The statement came following his meeting with a US delegation in the town that included the commander of the US-backed anti-Islamic State coalition Maj. General James Jarrard and veteran Middle East diplomat William Roebuck, AP reported. The delegation told the council that details of the US-Turkey deal are still being firmed up, according to Abu Adel.