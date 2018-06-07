HomeNewsline

IMF ready to work with new Jordan govt to release more funds

The International Monetary Fund will work with Jordan’s new government to complete a review of the debt-burdened country’s IMF loan program to release another $70 million to Jordan, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday. According to Gerry Rice, the IMF welcomed a call from Jordan’s King Abdullah for a “national dialogue” over tax legislation that has sparked the protests that have brought down the government. He did not comment on a report that Jordan was seeking to slow down fiscal reforms that are a key part of fiscal consolidation plans pushed by the IMF to reduce Jordan’s large public debt, Reuters said. Rice also called on the international donor community to take a stronger role in supporting Jordan, which has taken over 1 million Syrian refugees.

