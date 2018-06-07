Taiwan repels ‘invasion’ at military drill amid China tensions

Thousands of Taiwanese troops backed by fighter jets and helicopters fought back a simulated Chinese invasion Thursday amid tensions between the self-ruled island and Beijing. Relations have deteriorated since President Tsai Ing-wen was elected in 2016, as her government refuses to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of ‘one China.’ Live-fire ‘Han Kuang’ (Han Glory) drills began Monday with troops simulating surprise air and coastal assaults. Tsai watched Thursday’s session of the ongoing exercise involving 4,100 soldiers, attack helicopters, and fighter jets from an air base in Taichung, AFP reports. The scenario simulated the enemy bombing an airfield and a paratrooper attack, with air and ground troops deployed to take back the base.