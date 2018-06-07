Jordan’s next PM to scrap tax bill that angered protesters

Jordan’s new prime minister designate said on Thursday he would drop a proposed tax law, conceding to a key demand of protesters who have already brought down the government. Omar al-Razzaz said there was a consensus to withdraw the income tax bill after a meeting in parliament to consult on forming the new government, Reuters reports. The biggest protests in the country in years began eight days ago over tax increases and subsidy cuts pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce the US ally’s big public debt. King Abdullah, seen as a unifying figure in Jordan, on Tuesday called for new dialogue over the tax system after accepting the resignation of Razzaz’s predecessor, Hani Mulki.