Russia wants to take part fully in Skripal case investigation – Putin

During his annual phone-in on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the case of poisoning of ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK. “We would like to be given access to our citizens, to Yulia, and we would like to have the opportunity to take part fully in the investigation.” He reiterated that “if as Britain insists, a military chemical agent was used against these people, they would have died within second or minutes, on the spot.” Putin added that in this case, “clearly, we are dealing with something other than a military agent.” Britain has accused Russia of the attack on Skripals, while Moscow denies any involvement.