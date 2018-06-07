Putin says West makes mistake persecuting Russian businessmen

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russian businessmen are being persecuted in the West, and impossible conditions for their work are being created in countries like Britain. Such restrictions imposed in the West on large Russian businesses are a big mistake, he said, because they “undermine trust in Western countries.” Speaking during his live televised annual phone-in session with Russians, he was answering a question about visa problems experienced by billionaire Roman Abramovich in Britain. Putin added that he had advised business people to keep their assets inside Russia.