Season’s 1st tropical storm Aletta forms in eastern Pacific – NHC

The first tropical storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season formed well off the coast of Mexico on Wednesday, AP reported, as forecasters said it’s not a threat to land. Tropical Storm Aletta was centered around 350 miles (565km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico on Wednesday morning, according to the US National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds of 45mph (75kph) and was moving northwest at 9mph (15kph). The center said Aletta is likely to become a hurricane by Thursday as it moves westward into the Pacific.