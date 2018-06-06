Iraq to hold manual recount of votes from May 12 parliamentary election – MPs

Iraq’s parliament voted on Wednesday to hold a manual recount of votes from the May 12 parliamentary election, Reuters quoted two lawmakers as saying, a day after the Prime Minister said there had been serious violations. The parliament voted for amendments to election law allowing the procedure, and for the cancellation of overseas votes and those of displaced people in some provinces, according to lawmakers Ali Allaq and Khaled al-Asadi. The move could hinder the process of forming a new government, raising the prospect of further uncertainty in Iraq. The decision also pits the government and parliament against the election commission, which is supposed to be independent.