Searches at French Finance Ministry as probe launched into Macron’s chief of staff – report

Investigators were carrying out searches at the French Finance Ministry on Wednesday as part of a probe into President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff, Reuters reported, citing two sources at the ministry. France’s financial prosecutor opened an inquiry on Monday into allegations that Alexis Kohler breached conflict of interest rules while working for the state and the Swiss-Italian Mediterranean Shipping Company. The Elysee Palace has said Kohler had not acted unlawfully and would cooperate with the investigation. “Kohler would like to point out that he has always kept his superiors informed of the personal links he had with MSC,” Macron’s office said.