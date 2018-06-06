Singapore FM to visit N. Korea ahead of Trump-Kim summit

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday, the country’s government said in a statement on Wednesday. His trip to North Korea comes nearly a week before the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore. Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the country’s Foreign Ministry. The summit between the US and North Korean leaders will be held on Singapore’s southern island of Sentosa, the White House said on Tuesday.