Tehran’s uranium enrichment plans ‘close to red line’ – French FM

Iran’s statement that it could increase its uranium enrichment capacity if a nuclear deal with world powers falls apart risks sailing close to the “red line,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday. Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei said on Monday that he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity if the nuclear deal collapsed after the US withdrew from it last month, Reuters said. “This initiative is unwelcome. It shows a sort of irritation,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio. “It is always dangerous to flirt with the red lines, but the initiative taken… remains totally within the framework of the Vienna [nuclear] deal.” European powers are scrambling to save the deal between Iran and world powers on Tehran’s nuclear program.