‘No forbidden topics’ on agenda for Normandy Four meeting in Berlin on June 11 – Moscow

The Normandy Four group’s foreign ministers will meet in Berlin on June 11 to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin confirmed on Wednesday. There will be no “forbidden topics” at the talks, the diplomat told reporters. On June 1, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the meeting would take place in Berlin, adding that the peace process in eastern Ukraine “urgently needs progress.” The first meeting in the Normandy Four format was held in France on June 6, 2014, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.