14 reported dead after junior hockey team bus crashes in southern Canada

Fourteen people were killed after a bus carrying players of the Humboldt Broncos, a Canadian junior hockey team, was hit on Friday night by a semi-trailer near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, the Globe and Mail reported, citing authorities. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Saturday morning that 28 people, including the driver, were on the bus. Fourteen others who survived the crash were airlifted to nearby hospitals with a range of injuries. Three are in critical condition. “Rescue efforts remain ongoing, and that remains our primary focus at this time. Therefore, we have limited information available,” the RCMP said.